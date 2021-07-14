Geodrill (OTCMKTS:GDLLF) Price Target Raised to C$3.50

Geodrill (OTCMKTS:GDLLF) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at TD Securities from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Geodrill from $3.00 to $3.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

Get Geodrill alerts:

GDLLF stock traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $2.10. The company had a trading volume of 3,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,984. Geodrill has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $2.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.07.

Geodrill Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mineral exploration drilling services to mining companies in West Africa, Zambia, and Peru. It offers reverse circulation, core, air-core, deep directional, reverse circulation grade control, water borehole, underground, mine blast hole, and horizontal drilling services.

Read More: Fibonacci Channel

Receive News & Ratings for Geodrill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geodrill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.