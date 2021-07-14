GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) Shares Acquired by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) by 13.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 354,673 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,195 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.11% of GFL Environmental worth $12,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in GFL Environmental in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $100,862,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of GFL Environmental by 54.2% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,811,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,528,000 after buying an additional 637,096 shares in the last quarter. ADW Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. ADW Capital Management LLC now owns 1,517,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,266,000 after buying an additional 22,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in GFL Environmental by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 764,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,701,000 after acquiring an additional 9,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in GFL Environmental by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 339,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,880,000 after acquiring an additional 10,965 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.65% of the company’s stock.

GFL has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded GFL Environmental from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of GFL Environmental in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.83.

Shares of NYSE GFL opened at $31.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.15 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. GFL Environmental Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.19 and a 1 year high of $36.70.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $937.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $922.25 million. GFL Environmental had a negative net margin of 21.35% and a positive return on equity of 1.50%. Equities analysts anticipate that GFL Environmental Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 19th will be given a dividend of $0.011 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 16th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.14%. GFL Environmental’s payout ratio is 23.08%.

GFL Environmental Profile

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

