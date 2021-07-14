Ghost Price Tops $0.59 on Exchanges (GHOST)

Ghost (CURRENCY:GHOST) traded 6.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 14th. Over the last week, Ghost has traded up 19.4% against the US dollar. Ghost has a market cap of $9.98 million and approximately $380,648.00 worth of Ghost was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ghost coin can currently be bought for $0.59 or 0.00001804 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Ghost

GHOST is a coin. Ghost’s total supply is 16,859,231 coins. The official website for Ghost is www.ghostbymcafee.com . Ghost’s official Twitter account is @GhostVeterans and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GHOST is a proof-of-stake network controlled by GHOST token holders and users. GHOST has no central company or owner and is ran and maintained by the community. With GHOST, transactions are processed on-chain in under 120 seconds with just a fraction of a penny paid in transaction fees. “

Buying and Selling Ghost

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ghost directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ghost should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ghost using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

