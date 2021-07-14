Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) Price Target Raised to C$53.00 at National Bank Financial

Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) (NYSE:GIL) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at National Bank Financial to C$53.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 22.09% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on GIL. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$44.00 price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Gildan Activewear to C$51.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Gildan Activewear to C$50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$50.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$50.30.

Shares of GIL traded down C$0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$43.41. 115,336 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 362,053. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$43.66. The company has a current ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.23. Gildan Activewear has a 12-month low of C$21.37 and a 12-month high of C$47.69. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -250.92.

Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) (NYSE:GIL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.23 by C$0.38. The business had revenue of C$746.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$639.41 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Gildan Activewear will post 2.0899999234508 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Benito Masi sold 41,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$44.56, for a total transaction of C$1,858,982.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 178,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$7,949,440.99.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil by Gildan, Alstyle, Prim + Preux, and GoldToe brands.

