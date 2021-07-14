Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) Price Target Raised to C$53.00 at National Bank Financial

Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) (NYSE:GIL) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at National Bank Financial to C$53.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 22.09% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other research firms have also commented on GIL. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$44.00 price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Gildan Activewear to C$51.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Gildan Activewear to C$50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$50.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$50.30.
Shares of GIL traded down C$0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$43.41. 115,336 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 362,053. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$43.66. The company has a current ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.23. Gildan Activewear has a 12-month low of C$21.37 and a 12-month high of C$47.69. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -250.92.
In other news, Senior Officer Benito Masi sold 41,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$44.56, for a total transaction of C$1,858,982.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 178,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$7,949,440.99.
Gildan Activewear Company Profile
Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil by Gildan, Alstyle, Prim + Preux, and GoldToe brands.
