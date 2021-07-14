Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $14.18 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD) will report sales of $14.18 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Gladstone Capital’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $13.98 million and the highest estimate coming in at $14.38 million. Gladstone Capital reported sales of $11.73 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 20.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gladstone Capital will report full-year sales of $54.31 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $53.98 million to $54.64 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $59.33 million, with estimates ranging from $59.29 million to $59.38 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Gladstone Capital.

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The investment management company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20. The firm had revenue of $12.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.19 million. Gladstone Capital had a return on equity of 10.17% and a net margin of 110.80%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Gladstone Capital in a report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gladstone Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Gladstone Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Gladstone Capital by 154.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,774 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 5,322 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Gladstone Capital by 2,525.0% in the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 7,875 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 7,575 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Gladstone Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Gladstone Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $148,000. 10.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Gladstone Capital stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.45. The stock had a trading volume of 86,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,602. Gladstone Capital has a 52 week low of $6.97 and a 52 week high of $11.96. The company has a market cap of $385.28 million, a P/E ratio of 6.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.30.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th were given a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. Gladstone Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.30%.

Gladstone Capital Company Profile

Gladstone Capital Corporation is a private equity and a venture capital fund specializing in lower middle market, growth capital, add on acquisitions, debt investments in senior loans, second lien loans, senior subordinated loans, junior subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans and equity investments in the form of common stock, preferred stock, limited liability company interests, or warrants.

