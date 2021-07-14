Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Global Indemnity Group, LLC (NASDAQ:GBLI)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $27.50. Global Indemnity Group shares last traded at $27.40, with a volume of 3,051 shares trading hands.

Separately, TheStreet raised Global Indemnity Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th.

Get Global Indemnity Group alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $391.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.17.

Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. Global Indemnity Group had a return on equity of 0.05% and a net margin of 4.44%. The firm had revenue of $157.73 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 18th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Global Indemnity Group by 3.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 459,787 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,630,000 after acquiring an additional 14,415 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Global Indemnity Group by 17.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,777 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 2,221 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Global Indemnity Group by 713.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 11,586 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 10,162 shares during the period. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC acquired a new position in Global Indemnity Group during the first quarter worth $278,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Global Indemnity Group during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. 49.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI)

Global Indemnity Group, LLC, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty insurance, and individual policyholder coverages in the United States; and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Specialty; Specialty Property; Farm, Ranch, & Stable; and Reinsurance.

Recommended Story: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for Global Indemnity Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Indemnity Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.