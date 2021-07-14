Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP) Short Interest Down 99.6% in June

Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decrease of 99.6% from the June 15th total of 250,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 133,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on GLP shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Global Partners from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Global Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Global Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Global Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.75.

Get Global Partners alerts:

Shares of NYSE:GLP traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.18. The company had a trading volume of 644 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,639. Global Partners has a 1-year low of $9.02 and a 1-year high of $27.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $855.87 million, a PE ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.62.

Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The energy company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.12). Global Partners had a return on equity of 23.69% and a net margin of 1.14%. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. On average, analysts expect that Global Partners will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.13%. This is a boost from Global Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Global Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.97%.

In other Global Partners news, insider Global Gp Llc acquired 9,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.18 per share, for a total transaction of $238,761.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert J. Mccool sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.57, for a total transaction of $70,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $862,874.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought 115,273 shares of company stock worth $3,075,128 over the last ninety days. 41.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Partners in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Partners in the first quarter valued at about $64,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Global Partners in the first quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Global Partners by 7.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 10,755 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. 25.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Global Partners

Global Partners LP engages in the purchasing, selling, gathering, blending, storing, and logistics of transporting gasoline and gasoline blendstocks, distillates, residual oil, renewable fuels, crude oil, and propane to wholesalers, retailers, and commercial customers in the New England states and New York.

Recommended Story: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Global Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.