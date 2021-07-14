Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF (NASDAQ:EDOC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF (NASDAQ:EDOC) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 187,700 shares, a growth of 227.6% from the June 15th total of 57,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 162,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EDOC. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its holdings in Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF by 253.4% in the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 5,400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,248,000 after purchasing an additional 3,872,070 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $58,794,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF by 173.6% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 182,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,492,000 after purchasing an additional 115,888 shares during the last quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,582,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $440,000.

Shares of EDOC stock opened at $18.70 on Wednesday. Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF has a 12-month low of $15.20 and a 12-month high of $23.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.59.

