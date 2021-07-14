GlobalBoost-Y (BSTY) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $11,497.00

GlobalBoost-Y (CURRENCY:BSTY) traded up 20.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 14th. GlobalBoost-Y has a market capitalization of $703,499.28 and $11,497.00 worth of GlobalBoost-Y was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GlobalBoost-Y coin can now be bought for about $0.0392 or 0.00000120 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, GlobalBoost-Y has traded up 2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,741.50 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,989.00 or 0.06074855 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000607 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $471.32 or 0.01439520 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $130.95 or 0.00399959 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.85 or 0.00140029 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $201.07 or 0.00614109 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00008979 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $132.87 or 0.00405817 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $103.83 or 0.00317112 BTC.

GlobalBoost-Y Coin Profile

BSTY is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the yescript hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 8th, 2014. GlobalBoost-Y’s total supply is 17,950,579 coins. The Reddit community for GlobalBoost-Y is /r/globalboostcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GlobalBoost-Y’s official Twitter account is @GlobalBoost . The official website for GlobalBoost-Y is globalboost-y.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BSTY brings a completely new algorithm to the digital currency scene, and combines it with our real products, real company, and visible & accountable leadership. They aim to improve the acceptance of digital money, providing a safe & attractive investment using Yescrypt as POW – which is ASIC and FGPA resistant.. “

Buying and Selling GlobalBoost-Y

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GlobalBoost-Y directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GlobalBoost-Y should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GlobalBoost-Y using one of the exchanges listed above.

