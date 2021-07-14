Gold Poker (GPKR) Tops 1-Day Volume of $28.00

Gold Poker (CURRENCY:GPKR) traded down 20.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 13th. Gold Poker has a market cap of $13,789.86 and approximately $28.00 worth of Gold Poker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gold Poker coin can now be purchased for $0.0026 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Gold Poker has traded 20.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Gold Poker alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003052 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001892 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.18 or 0.00043284 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.43 or 0.00120346 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.05 or 0.00155829 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32,720.11 or 0.99877884 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002857 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $310.90 or 0.00949029 BTC.

About Gold Poker

Gold Poker’s total supply is 6,061,849 coins and its circulating supply is 5,260,826 coins. The official website for Gold Poker is gold-poker.com . Gold Poker’s official Twitter account is @GoldPokercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Gold Poker is a decentralized open-source cryptocurrency focused on instant private transactions with near-zero transaction fees. The online poker industry is relatively young, and Gold Poker team’s focal point is to overwhelmingly witness an uptick in interactivity between cryptocurrency and the online poker industry. “

Gold Poker Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gold Poker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gold Poker should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gold Poker using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Gold Poker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gold Poker and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.