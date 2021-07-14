Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Acquires 222,687 Shares of Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM) by 16.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,593,041 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 222,687 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.26% of Tata Motors worth $33,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTM. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tata Motors by 36,640.0% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,832 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tata Motors in the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tata Motors in the 4th quarter worth $91,000. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Tata Motors in the 1st quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Tata Motors during the 1st quarter valued at $219,000. 7.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TTM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Nomura Instinet upgraded Tata Motors from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Nomura upgraded Tata Motors from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Tata Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Tata Motors has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.00.

Shares of TTM opened at $20.40 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.05. Tata Motors Limited has a fifty-two week low of $6.75 and a fifty-two week high of $24.27. The stock has a market cap of $12.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.33 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter. Tata Motors had a positive return on equity of 0.59% and a negative net margin of 5.33%. The company had revenue of $12.15 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tata Motors Limited will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

Tata Motors Company Profile

Tata Motors Limited designs, develops, manufactures, and sells a range of automotive vehicles. It offers passenger cars; sports utility vehicles; small commercial vehicles and pickup trucks; buses; and intermediate, light, medium, and heavy commercial vehicles, including trucks, tractors, tippers, multi-axle vehicles, pickups, dump trucks, tractor-trailers, mixers, and cargo vehicles, as well as related spare parts and accessories.

