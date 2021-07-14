Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Boosts Position in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) by 103.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 814,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 415,027 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.59% of American Campus Communities worth $35,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 230.2% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 5,393,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $232,838,000 after purchasing an additional 3,759,884 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in American Campus Communities in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,528,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 7.7% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,818,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $251,206,000 after buying an additional 414,647 shares during the period. Diameter Capital Partners LP raised its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 129.1% in the fourth quarter. Diameter Capital Partners LP now owns 630,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,945,000 after buying an additional 355,000 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 22.2% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,817,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,446,000 after purchasing an additional 330,217 shares in the last quarter. 94.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ACC shares. Piper Sandler upgraded American Campus Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Evercore ISI upgraded American Campus Communities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Campus Communities from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded American Campus Communities from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on American Campus Communities from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.86.

Shares of NYSE:ACC opened at $49.07 on Wednesday. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.07 and a 12-month high of $49.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.52. The stock has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,226.75, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.03). American Campus Communities had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 0.16%. The company had revenue of $232.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Campus Communities, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. This is an increase from American Campus Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. American Campus Communities’s payout ratio is 94.95%.

In other American Campus Communities news, President James Clarence Hopke, Jr. sold 15,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total transaction of $693,556.50. Following the sale, the president now owns 118,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,375,779.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Jennifer Beese sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.58, for a total value of $485,800.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 105,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,122,663.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

