Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Buys 88,155 Shares of SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) by 38.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 315,447 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 88,155 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.61% of SYNNEX worth $36,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SYNNEX in the fourth quarter worth $6,770,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in SYNNEX by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 20,405 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 3,746 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in SYNNEX by 6.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 360,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,382,000 after acquiring an additional 23,058 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY raised its position in SYNNEX by 10.8% in the first quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 98,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,355,000 after acquiring an additional 9,600 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its position in SYNNEX by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,502 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,535 shares during the period. 76.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of SYNNEX from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target (up from $120.00) on shares of SYNNEX in a research note on Monday, May 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of SYNNEX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of SYNNEX from $108.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.00.

In other SYNNEX news, Director Kevin M. Murai sold 4,275 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.76, for a total transaction of $529,074.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $634,517.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Ann F. Vezina sold 2,196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.70, for a total value of $267,253.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 26,745 shares of company stock worth $3,292,583 in the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SNX stock opened at $115.62 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. SYNNEX Co. has a twelve month low of $47.58 and a twelve month high of $130.55. The stock has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $122.68.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. SYNNEX had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 2.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that SYNNEX Co. will post 8.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.85%.

SYNNEX Profile

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes peripherals; and information technology systems, including system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products, as well as designs and integrates data center equipment.

