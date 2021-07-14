Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Grows Stake in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) by 89.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 299,341 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 141,372 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Energy Industries were worth $32,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Cutler Group LP lifted its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 166.7% in the first quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 600 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 263.4% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 734 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 12.9% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 953 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 49.8% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 963 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. 94.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AEIS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 17th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Advanced Energy Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.43.

In related news, Director Tina Donikowski sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.73, for a total transaction of $169,541.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Stephen Douglas Kelley bought 5,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $85.00 per share, with a total value of $497,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AEIS opened at $106.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $102.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 2.42. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.04 and a 52 week high of $125.55. The company has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.25 and a beta of 1.78.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The electronics maker reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.03. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 26.01% and a net margin of 10.69%. The firm had revenue of $351.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.02%.

Advanced Energy Industries Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers process power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF matching networks and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications and RF instrumentation.

