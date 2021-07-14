Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $34.76 Million Stake in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) by 27.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 591,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 126,203 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in AerCap were worth $34,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of AerCap in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AerCap during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AerCap during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of AerCap during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AerCap by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AER opened at $50.53 on Wednesday. AerCap Holdings has a 12 month low of $21.99 and a 12 month high of $63.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a PE ratio of 8.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $55.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.61. AerCap had a positive return on equity of 8.56% and a negative net margin of 7.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AerCap Holdings will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AER. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on AerCap from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered AerCap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.29.

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial aircraft and engines in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

