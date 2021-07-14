GoldMining’s (GLDG) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of GoldMining (NYSEMKT:GLDG) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $5.75 price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on GLDG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GoldMining from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $1.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of GoldMining from $3.20 to $3.30 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

Shares of NYSEMKT GLDG opened at $1.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $203.35 million and a P/E ratio of -22.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.59.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GLDG. Quilter Plc raised its stake in GoldMining by 58.8% during the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 31,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 11,790 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of GoldMining by 318.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 12,113 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in GoldMining by 10.4% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 129,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 12,210 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in GoldMining by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 68,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 21,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in GoldMining during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. 9.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GoldMining Inc, a mineral exploration company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold assets in the Americas. It also operates a diversified portfolio of gold-copper projects in Canada, the United States, Brazil, Colombia, and Peru. The company's principal exploration properties are the Whistler project comprising 304 Alaska State mineral claims covering an area of 17,159 hectares located northwest of Anchorage; Yellowknife project consisting of 34 mining leases and 2 mineral claims with an aggregate area of approximately 12,239 hectares situated to the city of Yellowknife in the Northwest Territories; and Titiribi project, which covers 1 concession with an area of approximately 3,919 hectares located in central Colombia.

