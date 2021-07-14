Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) CEO Buys $77,966.88 in Stock

Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) CEO David Golub purchased 4,944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.77 per share, with a total value of $77,966.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

David Golub also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 6th, David Golub bought 5,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.74 per share, with a total value of $78,700.00.

On Wednesday, June 23rd, David Golub bought 5,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.57 per share, with a total value of $77,850.00.

On Friday, June 18th, David Golub bought 10,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.46 per share, with a total value of $154,600.00.

On Tuesday, June 15th, David Golub bought 5,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.66 per share, with a total value of $78,300.00.

On Thursday, June 10th, David Golub bought 10,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.72 per share, with a total value of $157,200.00.

On Monday, June 7th, David Golub purchased 2,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.01 per share, with a total value of $32,020.00.

On Wednesday, May 26th, David Golub purchased 2,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.64 per share, with a total value of $31,280.00.

On Monday, May 24th, David Golub purchased 2,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.60 per share, with a total value of $31,200.00.

On Friday, May 21st, David Golub purchased 4,677 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.47 per share, with a total value of $72,353.19.

On Wednesday, May 19th, David Golub purchased 5,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.33 per share, with a total value of $76,650.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:GBDC traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.95. 19,634 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 508,634. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 0.69. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.30 and a 12-month high of $16.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 5.80 and a current ratio of 5.80.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The investment management company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $76.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.75 million. Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 143.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.08%.

Several analysts have commented on GBDC shares. TheStreet upgraded Golub Capital BDC from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBDC. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Golub Capital BDC in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 4,015.7% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,227 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 7,378 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.83% of the company’s stock.

Golub Capital BDC Company Profile

Golub Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States.

