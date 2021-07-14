Graco (GGG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Graco (NYSE:GGG) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.60 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. Graco had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 20.99%. The business had revenue of $454.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. Graco’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Graco to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Graco stock opened at $77.28 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $75.36. Graco has a 12-month low of $48.97 and a 12-month high of $79.37. The company has a market capitalization of $13.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 2.52.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Investors of record on Monday, July 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 16th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.46%.

In other Graco news, Director Lee R. Mitau sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.02, for a total value of $1,386,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 184,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,191,859.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Dale D. Johnson sold 19,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.05, for a total value of $1,486,833.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 194,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,955,790.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,397 shares of company stock valued at $3,266,914 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.63% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GGG. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Graco from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Graco from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.00.

About Graco

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes, and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems, and applicators.

