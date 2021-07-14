Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.61 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) to report earnings of $0.60 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Graco’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.64 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.56. Graco reported earnings of $0.37 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 62.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Graco will report full year earnings of $2.47 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.37 to $2.61. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $2.81. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Graco.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. Graco had a net margin of 20.99% and a return on equity of 30.60%. The company had revenue of $454.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $426.13 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

GGG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Graco from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Graco from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.00.

In other Graco news, Director Lee R. Mitau sold 18,000 shares of Graco stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.02, for a total value of $1,386,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 184,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,191,859.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Dale D. Johnson sold 19,297 shares of Graco stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.05, for a total transaction of $1,486,833.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 194,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,955,790.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,397 shares of company stock valued at $3,266,914 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Graco by 5.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Graco by 4.3% during the first quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 3,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Graco by 0.8% during the first quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 20,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Graco by 1.0% during the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 15,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Graco by 2.9% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. 84.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Graco stock opened at $77.28 on Friday. Graco has a 12-month low of $48.97 and a 12-month high of $79.37. The firm has a market cap of $13.09 billion, a PE ratio of 36.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 2.52.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 16th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

About Graco

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes, and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems, and applicators.

