GrandSouth Bancorporation (OTCMKTS:GRRB) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

GrandSouth Bancorporation (OTCMKTS:GRRB) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the June 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Shares of GrandSouth Bancorporation stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $24.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,364. GrandSouth Bancorporation has a one year low of $13.05 and a one year high of $33.99.

In related news, Director Anthony P. Morgan purchased 6,302 shares of GrandSouth Bancorporation stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.00 per share, for a total transaction of $132,342.00.

GrandSouth Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for GrandSouth Bank that provides banking services to individuals and businesses. It accepts checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, various term certificates of deposit, IRA accounts, interest on lawyer's trust accounts, and other deposits.

