Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Lowers Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can trimmed its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 14.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,358,197 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 226,393 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $159,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 17.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on TSM shares. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Susquehanna upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Argus started coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.72.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock traded up $1.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $124.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 293,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,158,140. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a fifty-two week low of $64.32 and a fifty-two week high of $142.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $647.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $116.58.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 29.55% and a net margin of 38.86%. The company had revenue of $12.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.83 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.3917 per share. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $1.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.18%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

