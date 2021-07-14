Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Raises Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,169,122 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,730 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.10% of Starbucks worth $126,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the first quarter worth about $26,000. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its position in Starbucks by 235.8% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 319 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. 68.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Starbucks alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Starbucks from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. BTIG Research upgraded Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Starbucks from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Stephens boosted their target price on Starbucks from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Starbucks from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.80.

Shares of Starbucks stock traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $120.30. 166,102 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,856,349. The company has a market capitalization of $141.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.37, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $112.88. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $71.82 and a 12 month high of $119.99.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.75 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.94% and a net margin of 4.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 153.85%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Recommended Story: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.