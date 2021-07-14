Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Reduces Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lessened its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,769,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,946 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $248,759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,066,514,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 162.0% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,259,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,266,000 after buying an additional 4,488,520 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 731.2% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,618,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,847,000 after buying an additional 3,183,227 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 80.7% in the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 7,031,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,578,000 after buying an additional 3,139,465 shares during the period. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 16,613,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,349,911,000 after buying an additional 2,629,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays raised PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on PepsiCo from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on PepsiCo from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on PepsiCo from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $155.62.

In other news, CEO Silviu Popovici sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total value of $2,908,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,886 shares in the company, valued at $11,033,824.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PepsiCo stock traded up $1.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $154.54. 182,854 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,511,608. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $147.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.52 billion, a PE ratio of 28.62, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.60. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $128.32 and a fifty-two week high of $153.91.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $19.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.95 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.55% and a net margin of 10.51%. The business’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a $1.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 77.90%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Recommended Story: 52-Week Highs and Lows



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.