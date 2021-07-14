Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) Holdings Increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) by 29.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 107,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,435 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.55% of Greenhill & Co., Inc. worth $1,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 316.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,613 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $125,000. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. during the first quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $148,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GHL opened at $14.71 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.83. The firm has a market cap of $287.12 million, a P/E ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 0.94. Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.75 and a 12-month high of $20.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 3.79.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $68.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.15 million. Greenhill & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 13.07% and a return on equity of 83.55%. Analysts expect that Greenhill & Co., Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Greenhill & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 14.71%.

In related news, Director Kevin Ferro purchased 35,937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.91 per share, for a total transaction of $571,757.67. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 12,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $197,729.48. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 25.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Greenhill & Co., Inc. from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. Profile

Greenhill & Co, Inc, an independent investment bank, provides financial and strategic advisory services to corporations, partnerships, institutions, and governments worldwide. The company offers advisory services related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, spin-offs, and other strategic transactions, as well as various stages of a transaction's life cycle ranging from initial structuring and negotiation to final execution.

