Gregory M. Glenn Sells 8,127 Shares of Novavax, Inc. (NYSE:NVAX) Stock

Novavax, Inc. (NYSE:NVAX) insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 8,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.00, for a total value of $1,536,003.00.

NYSE:NVAX traded up $3.92 on Wednesday, hitting $188.10. 31,165 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,162,007. Novavax, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.59 and a 52 week high of $331.68.

About Novavax

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address health needs. The company's vaccine candidates include NVX-CoV2373, a coronavirus vaccine candidate that is in two Phase III trials, one Phase IIb trial, and one Phase I/II trial; NanoFlu, a nanoparticle seasonal quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate that is in Phase 3 clinical trial; and ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate.

