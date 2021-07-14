GrowGeneration Corp. (NYSE:GRWG) Director Stephen Aiello Sells 100,000 Shares

GrowGeneration Corp. (NYSE:GRWG) Director Stephen Aiello sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.05, for a total transaction of $4,405,000.00.
NYSE GRWG opened at $45.75 on Wednesday. GrowGeneration Corp. has a twelve month low of $6.83 and a twelve month high of $67.75.
GrowGeneration Company Profile
Featured Article: Dividend Aristocrat Index
Receive News & Ratings for GrowGeneration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GrowGeneration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.