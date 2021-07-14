GrowGeneration Corp. (NYSE:GRWG) Director Stephen Aiello Sells 100,000 Shares

GrowGeneration Corp. (NYSE:GRWG) Director Stephen Aiello sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.05, for a total transaction of $4,405,000.00.

NYSE GRWG opened at $45.75 on Wednesday. GrowGeneration Corp. has a twelve month low of $6.83 and a twelve month high of $67.75.

GrowGeneration Company Profile

GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores in the United States. It engages in the marketing and distribution of horticultural, organics, and lighting and hydroponics products, including lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media, systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools.

