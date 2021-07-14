GSI Capital Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

GSI Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 212,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $22,514,000. Prologis comprises 9.9% of GSI Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in Prologis by 17.8% in the first quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 53,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,719,000 after buying an additional 8,164 shares during the last quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Prologis by 20.5% in the first quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC now owns 5,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Prologis in the first quarter valued at about $39,884,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Prologis by 17.4% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Prologis in the first quarter valued at about $828,000. Institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Prologis alerts:

In related news, Director Lydia H. Kennard sold 10,000 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $1,180,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,773 shares in the company, valued at $3,867,214. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

PLD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Prologis from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Prologis from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Prologis from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Prologis from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.08.

PLD traded up $0.81 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $126.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,665,441. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $120.03. The company has a market cap of $93.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.74. Prologis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.06 and a twelve month high of $127.82.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $992.53 million. Prologis had a return on equity of 3.73% and a net margin of 29.47%. The business’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.32%.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

See Also: The four types of profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.