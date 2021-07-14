GSI Capital Advisors LLC Buys 73,003 Shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

GSI Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) by 22.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 404,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 73,003 shares during the period. Sabra Health Care REIT accounts for 3.1% of GSI Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. GSI Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT were worth $7,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 37.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 113,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after purchasing an additional 30,805 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 384,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,674,000 after purchasing an additional 40,722 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 65.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 491,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,542,000 after purchasing an additional 194,300 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 52,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 14,300 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 162,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,826,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. 86.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sabra Health Care REIT alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sabra Health Care REIT presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.63.

SBRA traded up $0.12 on Wednesday, hitting $18.32. 18,477 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,997,730. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.86 and a twelve month high of $18.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.58 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.79.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.24). Sabra Health Care REIT had a return on equity of 4.01% and a net margin of 22.71%. Research analysts forecast that Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.55%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.97%.

In other Sabra Health Care REIT news, Director Catherine Cusack acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.19 per share, with a total value of $34,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Sabra Health Care REIT Profile

As of September 30, 2020, Sabra's investment portfolio included 425 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 287 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 64 Senior Housing communities (ÂSenior Housing – LeasedÂ), (iii) 47 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (ÂSenior Housing – ManagedÂ) and (iv) 27 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one asset held for sale, one investment in a direct financing lease, 19 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) one construction loan and (iii) 17 other loans), six preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 158 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

Further Reading: Capital Gains Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA).

Receive News & Ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.