Guggenheim Capital LLC Acquires 5,406 Shares of Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR)

Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) by 28.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,394 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 5,406 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Continental Resources were worth $631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 57.2% in the first quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 415,635 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $10,752,000 after purchasing an additional 151,245 shares during the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council boosted its position in Continental Resources by 125.0% during the 1st quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 335,633 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $8,683,000 after acquiring an additional 186,444 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Continental Resources during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $561,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Continental Resources during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory boosted its position in Continental Resources by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 263,461 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $6,816,000 after acquiring an additional 15,196 shares in the last quarter. 13.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Continental Resources news, SVP Eric Spencer Eissenstat sold 20,000 shares of Continental Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.93, for a total value of $718,600.00. Also, Director Harold Hamm bought 270,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $36.53 per share, with a total value of $9,863,100.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,551 shares of company stock valued at $1,770,946. 82.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE CLR opened at $38.23 on Wednesday. Continental Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.09 and a twelve month high of $40.41. The stock has a market cap of $14.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.02, a P/E/G ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 3.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.25. Continental Resources had a negative net margin of 5.19% and a negative return on equity of 1.80%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $922.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Continental Resources, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This is an increase from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Continental Resources’s payout ratio is -37.61%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist lifted their price objective on Continental Resources from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays cut Continental Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Continental Resources from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. MKM Partners cut Continental Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Continental Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.82.

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

