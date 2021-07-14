Guggenheim Capital LLC Buys 4,894 Shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI)

Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) by 53.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,894 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp were worth $611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PPBI. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 69.3% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 80.6% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp during the first quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp during the first quarter worth $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PPBI opened at $39.45 on Wednesday. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.47 and a 1-year high of $47.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.04 and a beta of 1.39.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $185.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.32 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 13.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. This is a positive change from Pacific Premier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 176.00%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on Pacific Premier Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.25.

In other Pacific Premier Bancorp news, Director Jaynie M. Studenmund purchased 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $46.59 per share, with a total value of $195,678.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.04% of the company’s stock.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Company Profile

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

