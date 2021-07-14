Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $578,000 Stock Position in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP)

Guggenheim Capital LLC decreased its stake in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) by 14.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,141 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Insperity were worth $578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Insperity by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,285,000 after acquiring an additional 3,493 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Insperity in the first quarter worth $341,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Insperity by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 646,334 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,625,000 after acquiring an additional 42,153 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Insperity by 74.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,217 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,358,000 after buying an additional 6,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in Insperity by 3.1% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 115,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,659,000 after buying an additional 3,434 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NSP opened at $94.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 26.62, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $90.99. Insperity, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.06 and a 52-week high of $95.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Insperity had a return on equity of 271.01% and a net margin of 3.18%. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.70 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Insperity, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. This is a boost from Insperity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. Insperity’s payout ratio is currently 50.85%.

In related news, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 15,000 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.01, for a total value of $1,335,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 16,350 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,553,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $187,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,158 shares of company stock valued at $6,183,491 over the last ninety days. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Insperity from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Insperity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Insperity from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of Insperity in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $93.40 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.90.

Insperity Profile

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

