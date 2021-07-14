Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $592,000 Stock Position in Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT)

Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) by 61.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,771 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,113 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Huazhu Group were worth $592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huazhu Group in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Huazhu Group by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. bought a new position in Huazhu Group in the 1st quarter worth $235,000. Greenleaf Trust bought a new stake in Huazhu Group during the first quarter valued at about $248,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Huazhu Group in the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.17% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HTHT opened at $50.00 on Wednesday. Huazhu Group Limited has a twelve month low of $32.45 and a twelve month high of $64.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.22. The company has a market cap of $16.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -294.10 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The company reported ($1.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.03) by $0.58. Huazhu Group had a negative net margin of 2.36% and a negative return on equity of 2.64%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Huazhu Group Limited will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HTHT. HSBC upped their price target on Huazhu Group from $63.20 to $65.10 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Huazhu Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Huazhu Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.65.

Huazhu Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under its own brands, such as HanTing Hotel, Ni Hao Hotel, Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, Zleep Hotels, Ibis Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway Hotel, Ibis Styles Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, IntercityHotel, Manxin Hotel, Mercure Hotel, Madison Hotel, Novotel Hotel, oya Hotel, Blossom House, Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, MAXX by Steigenberger, Jaz in the City, and Grand Mercure.

