Guggenheim Capital LLC Invests $557,000 in Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND)

Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $557,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Premier Fund Managers Ltd raised its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 57,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,054,000 after purchasing an additional 15,669 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Bandwidth by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 44,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,789,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Bandwidth by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 31,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,954,000 after acquiring an additional 6,077 shares during the period. Pier Capital LLC raised its stake in Bandwidth by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 67,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,368,000 after acquiring an additional 11,192 shares during the period. Finally, Duality Advisers LP raised its stake in Bandwidth by 718.9% in the 1st quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 23,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,037,000 after acquiring an additional 21,036 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Bandwidth alerts:

NASDAQ:BAND opened at $130.28 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.80 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 4.98, a current ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Bandwidth Inc. has a twelve month low of $107.01 and a twelve month high of $198.60.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $113.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.37 million. Bandwidth had a positive return on equity of 2.94% and a negative net margin of 12.43%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bandwidth Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BAND has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Bandwidth in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. began coverage on Bandwidth in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised Bandwidth from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup began coverage on Bandwidth in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $177.22 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Bandwidth from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Bandwidth has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.60.

In other Bandwidth news, insider Rebecca Bottorff sold 3,455 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.15, for a total value of $470,398.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,465 shares in the company, valued at $1,016,359.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David A. Morken sold 2,562 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.91, for a total value of $350,763.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $544,764.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,545 shares of company stock worth $1,149,385 over the last ninety days. 5.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bandwidth Profile

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

See Also: Strike Price

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND).

Receive News & Ratings for Bandwidth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bandwidth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.