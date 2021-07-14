Guggenheim Capital LLC Makes New $640,000 Investment in ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB)

Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,094 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $640,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ARCB. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in ArcBest during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in ArcBest by 54.8% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,204 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its holdings in ArcBest by 135.0% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 752 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in ArcBest during the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in ArcBest during the 1st quarter worth approximately $226,000. Institutional investors own 87.94% of the company’s stock.

Get ArcBest alerts:

ARCB stock opened at $60.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.82. ArcBest Co. has a 12 month low of $27.05 and a 12 month high of $93.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $829.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $801.09 million. ArcBest had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 12.68%. ArcBest’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ArcBest Co. will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. ArcBest’s payout ratio is currently 9.91%.

Several research analysts have commented on ARCB shares. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of ArcBest from $60.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of ArcBest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of ArcBest in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of ArcBest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $83.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on shares of ArcBest from $55.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.08.

In other ArcBest news, CEO Judy R. Mcreynolds sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total transaction of $2,087,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO James A. Ingram sold 7,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.88, for a total transaction of $637,625.12. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 40,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,581,864. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 103,536 shares of company stock valued at $8,571,704. 1.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ArcBest Profile

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

Further Reading: What are Institutional Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB).

Receive News & Ratings for ArcBest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcBest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.