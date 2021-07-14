Guggenheim Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Cardtronics plc (NASDAQ:CATM)

Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cardtronics plc (NASDAQ:CATM) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,994 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $543,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Cardtronics by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,820,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $225,854,000 after purchasing an additional 303,603 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cardtronics during the 1st quarter worth about $53,272,000. Water Island Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cardtronics during the 1st quarter worth about $44,441,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Cardtronics by 77.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,002,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,384,000 after buying an additional 437,029 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Cardtronics during the 1st quarter worth about $34,279,000. 97.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cardtronics alerts:

Cardtronics stock opened at $39.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.72 and a beta of 1.86. Cardtronics plc has a 1 year low of $16.67 and a 1 year high of $42.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.10. Cardtronics had a return on equity of 16.80% and a net margin of 1.83%. The business had revenue of $267.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. Cardtronics’s quarterly revenue was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, CEO Edward H. West sold 967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.92, for a total value of $37,635.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 529,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,608,062.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward H. West sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.92, for a total value of $35,028.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 529,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,605,454.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cardtronics Profile

Cardtronics plc provides automated consumer financial services through its network of automated teller machines (ATMs) and multi-function financial services kiosks. The company offers cash dispensing, balance inquiries, and balance transfers; and financial related services to cardholders, as well as ATM management and ATM equipment-related services to large retail merchants, smaller retailers, financial institutions, and operators of facilities, such as shopping malls, airports, train stations, and casinos.

See Also: Do stock splits help investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CATM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cardtronics plc (NASDAQ:CATM).

Receive News & Ratings for Cardtronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardtronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.