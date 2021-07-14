Guider (GDR) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $18.00

Guider (CURRENCY:GDR) traded down 19.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 14th. Over the last seven days, Guider has traded 6.6% higher against the dollar. Guider has a market capitalization of $9,795.82 and approximately $18.00 worth of Guider was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Guider coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003082 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.65 or 0.00051276 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002826 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003084 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00015239 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $266.89 or 0.00822145 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000400 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00005401 BTC.

Guider Coin Profile

Guider (CRYPTO:GDR) is a coin. It was first traded on May 6th, 2019. Guider’s total supply is 259,564,000 coins and its circulating supply is 249,181,440 coins. Guider’s official Twitter account is @guider_official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Guider is bit.ly/2Na3S1d

According to CryptoCompare, “Guider.travel is a high-tech P2P portal for online guides and tours booking. GDR is an ERC20 token that powers the Guider.Travel ecosystem. The portal mechanism has been designed so that the portal commission rate is appointed in tokens with a significant discount, including a number of unique services available for token holders only. “

