Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) in a report released on Tuesday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $145.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

GWRE has been the topic of several other research reports. Guggenheim reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Needham & Company LLC cut Guidewire Software from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Guidewire Software from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. TheStreet raised Guidewire Software from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a buy rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Guidewire Software has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $128.57.

Shares of Guidewire Software stock opened at $110.44 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.10, a quick ratio of 6.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.97. Guidewire Software has a 52 week low of $91.76 and a 52 week high of $134.21. The company has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a PE ratio of -345.11 and a beta of 1.31.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.08. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 0.65% and a negative net margin of 3.52%. The firm had revenue of $164.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Guidewire Software will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Marcus Ryu sold 3,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.61, for a total value of $351,117.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,058 shares in the company, valued at $2,146,121.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Priscilla Hung sold 3,134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.67, for a total value of $353,107.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 5,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $626,107.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,133 shares of company stock valued at $915,349. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Salvus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Guidewire Software in the second quarter valued at $216,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Guidewire Software in the first quarter valued at $240,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Guidewire Software in the first quarter valued at $281,000. TownSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 59.1% in the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 5,187 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 10.4% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 35,822 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,641,000 after purchasing an additional 3,365 shares in the last quarter.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers.

