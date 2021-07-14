GWG Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWGH) Shares Acquired by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in GWG Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWGH) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 144,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,297 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.44% of GWG worth $1,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GWGH. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of GWG by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 23,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 7,675 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of GWG by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 48,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 9,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of GWG by 263.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 6,528 shares during the last quarter. 2.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:GWGH opened at $7.00 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.77. The firm has a market cap of $231.67 million, a P/E ratio of 58.34 and a beta of -0.29. GWG Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.80 and a 12-month high of $9.99.

GWG Holdings, Inc, a financial services company, provides various liquidity products and services for the owners of illiquid alternative assets. It operates through two segments, Secondary Life Insurance and Investment in Beneficient. The company offers liquidity to owners of life insurance products; and owns a portfolio of life insurance policies.

