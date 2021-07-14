GXChain Hits Market Capitalization of $30.32 Million (GXC)

GXChain (CURRENCY:GXC) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 13th. In the last week, GXChain has traded 6.3% lower against the dollar. GXChain has a market capitalization of $30.32 million and $6.29 million worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GXChain coin can currently be bought for about $0.43 or 0.00001333 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000180 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 24.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000993 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0425 or 0.00000131 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000548 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001043 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

GXChain Profile

GXChain (CRYPTO:GXC) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 99,397,083 coins and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for GXChain is /r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for GXChain is forum.gxb.io. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gongxinbao and its Facebook page is accessible here. GXChain’s official website is gxs.gxb.io/en.

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy. The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification. GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm. “

GXChain Coin Trading

