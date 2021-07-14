Hahn Capital Management LLC Has $14.23 Million Position in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Hahn Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) by 13.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 126,842 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 18,907 shares during the quarter. EMCOR Group accounts for approximately 3.1% of Hahn Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Hahn Capital Management LLC’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $14,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in EMCOR Group during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in EMCOR Group during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Engine Capital Management LP purchased a new position in EMCOR Group during the 1st quarter worth $67,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in EMCOR Group during the 1st quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in EMCOR Group by 16,900.0% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 680 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. 93.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EME traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $121.88. The company had a trading volume of 1,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,362. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of 18.70 and a beta of 1.24. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.27 and a 52-week high of $129.45.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 17.90%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Monday, July 19th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 16th. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.13%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 25th.

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company offers design, integration, installation, starts-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, food processing, and mining industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

