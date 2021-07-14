Hahn Capital Management LLC Has $19.38 Million Holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Hahn Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 30.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 135,139 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 59,721 shares during the period. Keysight Technologies accounts for about 4.2% of Hahn Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Hahn Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Keysight Technologies worth $19,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 3.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,178,090 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $454,556,000 after purchasing an additional 101,337 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Keysight Technologies by 41.5% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,166,075 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $454,015,000 after acquiring an additional 927,835 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its position in Keysight Technologies by 6.0% during the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,946,744 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $422,563,000 after acquiring an additional 167,521 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 16.0% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,946,702 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $422,023,000 after purchasing an additional 405,541 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 14.3% in the first quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,692,840 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $400,735,000 after purchasing an additional 337,187 shares during the period. 83.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Keysight Technologies stock traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $157.94. 17,064 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 879,578. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.62 and a 12 month high of $158.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $146.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.38 billion, a PE ratio of 39.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.92.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.10. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 16.21% and a return on equity of 28.46%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. Keysight Technologies’s revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on KEYS. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Sunday, May 23rd. Barclays downgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $162.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.90.

In related news, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 5,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.14, for a total value of $816,541.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 88,626 shares in the company, valued at $13,217,681.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 1,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.50, for a total transaction of $229,155.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,160 shares in the company, valued at $5,923,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test instruments; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions; and repair, calibration, and consulting services, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

