Hahn Capital Management LLC Sells 45,418 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Hahn Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 41.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,045 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 45,418 shares during the period. Albemarle accounts for approximately 2.1% of Hahn Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Hahn Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Albemarle worth $9,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Albemarle by 16.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,825,244 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,289,457,000 after buying an additional 1,227,449 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Albemarle by 26.5% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,258,584 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,060,553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518,429 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Albemarle by 10.3% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,627,283 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $676,092,000 after purchasing an additional 431,127 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Albemarle by 0.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,480,246 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $362,387,000 after purchasing an additional 18,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Albemarle by 48.3% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,352,611 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $343,740,000 after purchasing an additional 766,199 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

ALB traded down $1.76 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $183.10. The stock had a trading volume of 34,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 972,758. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $21.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.54. Albemarle Co. has a one year low of $79.06 and a one year high of $192.77.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $829.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.03 million. Albemarle had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 11.31%. Research analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Albemarle’s payout ratio is presently 37.86%.

In other news, insider Raphael Goszcz Crawford sold 6,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.73, for a total transaction of $999,111.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,574 shares in the company, valued at $3,765,475.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.30, for a total value of $229,199.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,255,754.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,496 shares of company stock valued at $3,174,440 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI raised Albemarle from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Albemarle from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upped their target price on Albemarle from $174.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Albemarle from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, increased their price objective on Albemarle from $174.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.64.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

