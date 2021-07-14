Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) Expected to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $1.17 Per Share

Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Hancock Whitney in a report issued on Sunday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now anticipates that the company will earn $1.17 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.14. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Hancock Whitney’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.15 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.70 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.20 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Hancock Whitney from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Hancock Whitney from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.80.

HWC opened at $43.38 on Tuesday. Hancock Whitney has a twelve month low of $17.42 and a twelve month high of $50.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 22.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.24.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $321.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.28 million. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 4.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.28) earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 4th. Hancock Whitney’s payout ratio is -144.00%.

In other news, Director Christine L. Pickering sold 615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.54, for a total value of $30,467.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HWC. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Hancock Whitney by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 132,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,336,000 after purchasing an additional 8,104 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Hancock Whitney in the fourth quarter valued at $431,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 289,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,856,000 after purchasing an additional 14,235 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney during the 4th quarter valued at about $271,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 174.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 90,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,063,000 after buying an additional 57,195 shares during the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.

