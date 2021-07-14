Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCMKTS:HRGLF) Given a $22.17 Price Target by Morgan Stanley Analysts

Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCMKTS:HRGLF) has been given a $22.17 target price by analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential downside of 7.74% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.17.

Shares of HRGLF stock opened at $24.03 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.58. Hargreaves Lansdown has a 12 month low of $17.42 and a 12 month high of $25.65.

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. It primarily operates Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs.

