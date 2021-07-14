Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hargreaves Lansdown PLC provides advisory and third party investment services for individuals and corporates primarily in the United Kingdom. The Company offers stock brokerage, pension fund management, financial planning, and asset and wealth management services. Hargreaves Lansdown PLC is based in Bristol, the United Kingdom. “

HRGLY has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group restated an underperform rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an underweight rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Citigroup downgraded Hargreaves Lansdown from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hargreaves Lansdown presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $50.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HRGLY opened at $46.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.86 and a beta of 1.19. Hargreaves Lansdown has a 1-year low of $35.73 and a 1-year high of $51.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.72.

Hargreaves Lansdown Company Profile

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. It primarily operates Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs.

