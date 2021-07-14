Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG lessened its stake in shares of Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) by 13.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 139,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 21,002 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Harsco were worth $2,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Harsco in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,138,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Harsco by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 97,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after acquiring an additional 8,902 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Harsco in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,688,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Harsco by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sasco Capital Inc. CT raised its holdings in Harsco by 15,382.8% in the 1st quarter. Sasco Capital Inc. CT now owns 89,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after acquiring an additional 89,220 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HSC opened at $19.40 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.79 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Harsco Co. has a 1 year low of $12.12 and a 1 year high of $23.73.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $528.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.94 million. Harsco had a negative net margin of 1.32% and a positive return on equity of 5.12%. The business’s revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Harsco Co. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on HSC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Harsco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Argus upgraded shares of Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of Harsco from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

In related news, EVP Sheila Ray sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $460,000.00. Also, SVP Russell C. Hochman sold 6,130 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.65, for a total transaction of $138,844.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $894,403.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Harsco Corporation provides industrial services and engineered products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Harsco Metals & Minerals, Harsco Industrial, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Metals & Minerals segment provides on-site services of material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; and value added environmental solutions for industrial co-products, as well as produces industrial abrasives and roofing granules.

