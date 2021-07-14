Harvest Minerals (LON:HMI) Stock Price Down 2.7%

Harvest Minerals Limited (LON:HMI)’s share price traded down 2.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 3.30 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3.30 ($0.04). 24,452 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 671,620 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.39 ($0.04).

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 3.72. The firm has a market capitalization of £6.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.30.

Harvest Minerals Company Profile (LON:HMI)

Harvest Minerals Limited engages in the mineral exploration and production of organic natural fertilizers in Brazil. The company holds 100% interests in the Arapua fertilizer project located in the state of Minas Gerais in Brazil; the Mandacaru phosphate project comprising three exploration licenses covering an area of 5,908.67 hectares located in the Ceara State, Brazil; and the Sergi potash project located in the Sergipe State, Brazil.

