Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT) Short Interest Down 100.0% in June

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 100.0% from the June 15th total of 2,180,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 203,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

In other news, VP J Edward Clary sold 16,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $792,672.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 42,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,023,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 7.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get Haverty Furniture Companies alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HVT. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 152.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 644,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,987,000 after buying an additional 389,673 shares in the last quarter. Jeneq Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,137,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 410.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 229,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,353,000 after buying an additional 184,622 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,894,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,646,000 after acquiring an additional 175,040 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 616.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 112,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,201,000 after acquiring an additional 97,201 shares during the period. 84.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HVT traded down $0.42 on Wednesday, hitting $41.83. 1,443 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 238,076. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.59. The firm has a market cap of $763.40 million, a PE ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 1.65. Haverty Furniture Companies has a 12-month low of $13.09 and a 12-month high of $52.84.

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $236.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.00 million. Haverty Furniture Companies had a return on equity of 19.45% and a net margin of 9.53%. Equities analysts forecast that Haverty Furniture Companies will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. This is an increase from Haverty Furniture Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Haverty Furniture Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 53.19%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Haverty Furniture Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

Haverty Furniture Companies Company Profile

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products and eclectic looks; and mattress product lines under the Sealy, Tempur-Pedic, and Serta names, as well as private label Skye name.

Featured Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Haverty Furniture Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haverty Furniture Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.