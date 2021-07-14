Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT) Short Interest Down 100.0% in June

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 100.0% from the June 15th total of 2,180,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 203,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
In other news, VP J Edward Clary sold 16,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $792,672.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 42,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,023,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 7.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HVT. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 152.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 644,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,987,000 after buying an additional 389,673 shares in the last quarter. Jeneq Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,137,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 410.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 229,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,353,000 after buying an additional 184,622 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,894,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,646,000 after acquiring an additional 175,040 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 616.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 112,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,201,000 after acquiring an additional 97,201 shares during the period. 84.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $236.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.00 million. Haverty Furniture Companies had a return on equity of 19.45% and a net margin of 9.53%. Equities analysts forecast that Haverty Furniture Companies will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. This is an increase from Haverty Furniture Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Haverty Furniture Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 53.19%.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Haverty Furniture Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.
Haverty Furniture Companies Company Profile
Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products and eclectic looks; and mattress product lines under the Sealy, Tempur-Pedic, and Serta names, as well as private label Skye name.
Featured Story: Why do earnings reports matter?
Receive News & Ratings for Haverty Furniture Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haverty Furniture Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.