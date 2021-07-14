Head to Head Analysis: Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) and Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL)

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) and Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Endeavor Group alerts:

This table compares Endeavor Group and Accel Entertainment’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Endeavor Group $3.48 billion 4.75 -$654.93 million N/A N/A Accel Entertainment $316.35 million 3.26 -$410,000.00 $0.07 157.86

Accel Entertainment has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Endeavor Group.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Endeavor Group and Accel Entertainment, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Endeavor Group 0 6 6 0 2.50 Accel Entertainment 0 2 3 0 2.60

Endeavor Group currently has a consensus target price of 33.91, indicating a potential upside of 40.70%. Accel Entertainment has a consensus target price of $15.30, indicating a potential upside of 38.46%. Given Endeavor Group’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Endeavor Group is more favorable than Accel Entertainment.

Profitability

This table compares Endeavor Group and Accel Entertainment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Endeavor Group N/A N/A N/A Accel Entertainment -2.66% 6.21% 1.34%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

47.9% of Accel Entertainment shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.8% of Accel Entertainment shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Accel Entertainment beats Endeavor Group on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Endeavor Group

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events. The Events, Experiences & Rights segment provides services to a portfolio of live events, including sporting events, fashion, art fairs and music, culinary, and lifestyle festivals. This segment also owns and operates the IMG Academy, an academic and sports training institution; and produces and distributes sports video programming. The Representation segment offers services to a diverse group of talent across entertainment, sports, and fashion, such as actors, directors, writers, athletes, models, musicians, and other artists in various mediums comprising film, television, art, books, and live events. This segment provides brand strategy, marketing, advertising, public relations, analytics, digital, activation, and experiential services to corporate and other clients; intellectual property licensing services to a portfolio of entertainment, sports and consumer product brands; and content development, production, financing, sales, and advisory services for television properties, documentaries, feature films, and podcasts. The company was founded in 1898 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, California.

About Accel Entertainment

Accel Entertainment, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distributed gaming operator in the United States. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of video game terminals; redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain automated teller machine (ATM) functionality; and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores. The company also provides licensed establishment partners with gaming solutions that appeal to players who patronize those businesses. In addition, it operates stand-alone ATMs in gaming and non-gaming locations, as well as amusement devices, including jukeboxes, dartboards, pool tables, pinball machines, and other related entertainment equipment. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 12,247 video gaming terminals across 2,435 locations in Illinois. Accel Entertainment, Inc. is headquartered in Burr Ridge, Illinois.

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavor Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavor Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.