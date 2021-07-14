Head-To-Head Analysis: OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT) and GAN (NASDAQ:GAN)

OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT) and GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

OneConnect Financial Technology has a beta of 0.42, indicating that its share price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GAN has a beta of 1.04, indicating that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares OneConnect Financial Technology and GAN’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OneConnect Financial Technology $480.04 million 8.65 -$196.14 million ($0.55) -19.36 GAN $35.16 million 19.26 -$20.22 million ($0.41) -39.32

GAN has lower revenue, but higher earnings than OneConnect Financial Technology. GAN is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than OneConnect Financial Technology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares OneConnect Financial Technology and GAN’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OneConnect Financial Technology -7.59% -5.32% -2.72% GAN -46.37% -12.65% -11.05%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for OneConnect Financial Technology and GAN, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OneConnect Financial Technology 0 1 3 0 2.75 GAN 0 1 2 0 2.67

OneConnect Financial Technology presently has a consensus price target of $25.50, indicating a potential upside of 139.44%. GAN has a consensus price target of $28.33, indicating a potential upside of 75.77%. Given OneConnect Financial Technology’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe OneConnect Financial Technology is more favorable than GAN.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

16.2% of OneConnect Financial Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.7% of GAN shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.1% of GAN shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

About OneConnect Financial Technology

OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. provides cloud-platform-based Fintech solutions, and online information and operating support services for financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. It offers digital retail banking, small and medium enterprises (SME) financing and services, retail and SME banking risk-management, auto insurance operations and services, asset management, asset-liability management, artificial intelligence customer service, core systems, and insurance sales management solutions. The company also operates Regtech, an end-to-end regulatory solution to help regulatory authorities automate and digitalize their operations; Gamma O, an open API platform-as-a-service for reusable financial technology components and integrations; and Blockchain network-as-a-service. In addition, it provides technology infrastructure, such as data management and cloud services. The company serves customers in the financial services industry, including banking, insurance, and asset management. OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China. OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. has a strategic agreement with the Hainan Local Financial Supervision Administration to develop smart financial and smart supervision services in the island province of Hainan, as well as the financial sector in Hainan free trade port. OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. operates as a subsidiary of Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd.

About GAN

GAN Limited operates as a business-to-business supplier of internet gambling software-as-a-service solutions to online casino gaming and online sports betting applications in the United States, Italy, the United Kingdom and Channel Islands, and internationally. The company operates through Real Money iGaming (RMiG) and Simulated Gaming (SIM) segments. It offers and licenses GameSTACK, a proprietary internet gambling enterprise software system as a turnkey technology solution for regulated real-money internet gambling, encompassing internet gaming, internet sports gaming, and virtual simulated gaming. The company also offers sports betting, online casino game, and peer-to-peer poker services through its Coolbet.com website, as well as a range of professional and managed services designed to deploy and provide ongoing operational support for its software systems. It serves regional operators and individual tribal casino operators. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

